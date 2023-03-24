‘Shubman can be future leader for Gujarat Titans’

Mumbai: Young India opener Shubman Gill has “smart cricketing brain” and can emerge as leader of the Gujarat Titans in the future due to his conduct and work ethics, said the IPL team’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki on Thursday.

Gill has become an integral part of the Indian side over the last six months or so given his all-round performances which includes a double century against New Zealand in ODIs. He also had a successful outing with the Gujarat Titans in their title-winning campaign last year.

While Pandya is set to continue as GT skipper in their second IPL season, Gill is also being seen as a leader within the core group.

“Shubman is a leader in his own right for the simple fact that he takes on a lot of responsibility. In my mind, it is not important that you play with an asterisk next to a player’s name,” Solanki told reporters during a virtual media session on Thursday.

“Shubman adapted the leadership role last year, by his conduct, by the way he goes about, with his professional attitude towards the game.”

The right-handed batter finished just four runs behind Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in the list of highest run-getters, smacking 432 runs in 16 matches at 132.32 with four fifties.