Shreyas, Rahane power Mumbai; Hardik earns Baroda stunning win over TN

Hyderabad: Fifties by skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran Ajinkya Rahane carried Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Wednesday.

Shreyas, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore in the recent IPL mega auction, struck a 71 off 39 balls with eight fours and three sixes to lead Mumbai’s chase of 172.

Rahane backed his captain with a 52 off 34 balls (3x4, 3x6) as Mumbai overhauled the target in 17.1 overs.

Shreyas and Rahane added 110 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, pacers Shardul Thakur (2/50) and Mohit Avasthi (2/36) took four wickets equally among them to restrict Maharashtra to 171 for 9.

Hardik Pandya’s 30-ball 69 (4x4, 7x6) helped Baroda score a thrilling last-ball three-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group E match.

TN made a daunting 221 for six riding on half-centuries by Narayan Jagadeesan and a quick 42 (22b) by all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

But Hardik singlehandedly dragged Baroda back to the match from 152 for six. However, when Pandya got out in the second ball of the final over, Baroda still needed 9 runs to win.

But Raj Limbani and Atit Sheth, who hit a final ball four, knocked off those runs to carry their side to win.