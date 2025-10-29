Shreyas Iyer comes out of ICU, remains stable

new delhi: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third match against Australia, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.

“The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” said the BCCI in a statement.