Shreyas Iyer anchors India and proves his value again

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer is a cool customer. On Saturday, a day before India’s match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, he paid a handsome tribute to Virat Kohli. After all, the former India captain was playing his 300th ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Shreyas, in his simple style looked straight into told the camera and said he never felt once Kohli was out of form even once. The reference point was Kohli not having scored runs, till the explosive century against Pakistan, last Sunday.

There was something more than lazy in the approach India adopted while facing the Kiwis on Sunday in Dubai. The top order comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli perished early. Shreyas Iyer at the No.4 position, oozed confidence and ensured India would not be bundled out cheaply. For Shreyas, the comeback of sorts began in the ODI series against England in a home series last month. Not only did the Mumbai star score freely, he showed that he was never out of the Indian team for long. At least, he does not brood over it and lets his bat do the talking.

Fact is, Shreyas had been overlooked by the selectors and still does not get to play any other format for India other than the 50-over ODIs. People talk of Kohli having been born for the ODIs and fashioning big chases. That is true. However, Shreyas deserves much more credit for what he brings to the ODI side. On Sunday, his 79 runs were essayed with a touch of class, as he scored four boundaries and also hit two sixes. He was not playing to the gallery, really. It was a responsible knock, though to be deprived of a ton was disappointing.

This match was important for Shreyas in many ways. He has been put in such a situation that if someone has to be dropped from the playing 11, his name would come up first. No, that cannot happen anymore as Shreyas has played solid cricket, exemplified by application and putting in effort which is invaluable. To be consistent at the No. 4 position is important. What he does for India in the remainder of the Champions Trophy will also be important, since the big guns at the top are batting as if they are in a hurry. No, Shreyas is composed and appears Teflon-coated, even under pressure.

So, what is the reason Shreyas has been out in wilderness. This writer had pieced one essay when he made a comeback against England and how it was defining. The chatter, again, is on Shreyas being a team man to the core. He has been most truthful about his place in the side, suggesting that he can be dumped by the selectors. Not many can accept that so easily. It shows, this man, who will lead Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 has zero ego. And that’s the way to play hard cricket, as he did in the domestic circuit for Mumbai as well in the 2024/25 season.

Yes, there are more people now saying Shreyas has been wronged. And there are also famous cricket anchors like Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Jasprit Bumrah now posting on social media how Shreyas deserves a better deal. It is good that Shreyas has to do zero PR and just perform. Sanjana is a leading anchor as official broadcaster for the ICC and knows her cricket well. Looking at a macro view, Shreyas is important for Team India in the ODIs as the 2027 ICC World Cup will be held in India. Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble had recently written a piece how coach Gautam Gambhir must plan his core team for the next World Cup. Shreyas would be an obvious choice, as he still has age on his side.

Looking ahead, Shreyas also knows a lot of eyes will be focused on him when he takes charge of the Punjab Kings side in the IPL, just three weeks away. Preity Zinta’s

team has not done too well in the IPL. This time, the team looks more balanced and could do well in the IPL with Shreyas as captain.