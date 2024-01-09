Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy game against Andhra

Mumbai: India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday added to the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra to be played here from January 12-15.

Having struggled with the bat largely during India’s two-match Test series in South Africa in challenging conditions, the right-handed batter would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.

Iyer has replaced middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who will join the India A team for the series against England A in Ahmedabad.

However, Mumbai will be without the services of all-rounder Shivam Dube who has been summoned to the national team for the upcoming three-match series starting against Afghanistan beginning on January 11.

The 41-time winners in the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, are coming off an outright win against Bihar in Patna. Mumbai bagged seven points after they crushed Bihar by a margin of an innings and 51 runs with their fast bowlers ruling the roost.