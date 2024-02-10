Shreyas gets the boot as selectors pick squad for last three Tests

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s absence from the Indian Test squad is no longer news. Yet, on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it official the former India captain is not in the mix for the last three Tests against England. The series stands tantalisingly locked at 1-1, with the third Test slated for Rajkot from February 15.



The reasons for Kohli’s absence from the ongoing series are, indeed personal. Yet, social media is awash with details of his wife Anushka Sharma expecting, again. One needs to respect Kohli’s privacy, yet in an age when news comprises even personal space, his absence is big. At 35, he is making his own decisions, which is respected by the BCCI.

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision,” said the release.

Indeed, the squad announced on Saturday has Jasprit Bumrah as deputy. There was a buzz that based on the workload management policy, Bumrah may be rested for the third Test. Two reasons, a long gap between the second and third Tests plus Bumrah being a menace for the English batters has ensured he is in the mix. In Vizag, Bumrah rocked the English batters. Today, he is a feared bowler whose swing, reverse swing and yorkers are a visual delight. As per the latest ICC Test rankings, he is the No.1 bowler.

As regards Shreyas Iyer, the BCCI selectors have dropped the Mumbaikar, mainly due to poor form. Initially, there was speculation he had fitness issues. However, the BCCI press release did not mention any injury. Shreyas’s lack of form with the bat is sad. He had been given a long rope but the runs have dried up from his blade.

Sample this, Shreyas Iyer had scores of 35, 13, 27 and 29 in the first two Tests. A Test average of 17 over the past 12 months has resulted in the Mumbai batter being axed.

For some fans who felt the selectors would go back to the past and bring back Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been scoring heavy runs in the Ranji Trophy, there has been no such luck.

Viewed dispassionately, Pujara deserved a call-up for his experience and ability to grind the rival attack and score runs. However, the BCCI think-tank seems intent to focus on the future lot. The way players have been getting injured these days, nothing can be really said. The return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness) is important for Team India as they have been consistent performers.

The duo missed the second Test in Vizag due to fitness woes and went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehab. Definitely, at a time when Rohit Sharma is himself not scoring runs, Jadeja and Rahul are important for the team.

It is surprising the BCCI has picked a 17-member squad for the last three Tests. It appears to have been prompted by frequent breakdowns and fitness concerns plus niggles.

The jumbo squad has a fresh face in in Bengal seamer Akash Deep. Akash has been rewarded for his performance against the England Lions. He replaces Avesh Khan purely on the basis of performance. There will be plenty of interest in third Test for personal milestones as well, with R.Ashwin just one short of 500 Test wickets.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

**The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.