Shrachi Sports expands its new teams and nationwide initiatives

New Delhi: Shrachi Sports, a prominent name in the realm of sports promotion and development, announced on Friday the integration of Rajasthan United, rebranded as Shrachi Rajasthan Tigers. The event was organised at the Press Club of India.



The acquisition is subject to all statutory clearances from AIFF, FIFA and other Regulatory bodies.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Shrachi Sports launches ‘Athlead,’ a nationwide programme dedicated to elevating sports at the grassroots level.

Athlead aims to revolutionise sports coaching, promote sports sciences, and create opportunities in sports management, setting a new benchmark in sports development.

Former legendary cricketer Sandeep Patil, chief guest, said, “Cricket has changed over time. So has coaching and the approach to sports. Shrachi Sports has formed Athlead to ensure that the athletes take the sports in India to the next level. We need to ensure India can become a contender in all sports and all avenues of sports.”

While Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, “Shrachi Sports is scripting a new chapter in India’s sporting history.” Shrachi Sports collaborated with YOS Sports Health Specialists to develop high-performance sports science and medicine centres and sport rehabilitation centres.

Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Group, emphasised the vision to transform India’s sports landscape through innovation and excellence, committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that discovers, nurtures, and empowers talent.

It’s the only way to transform the nervous energy of the youth of India into a productive value for the nation.

Tamal Ghosal, Chairman of Shrachi Sports, said, “We were motivated by the thought that a changing India needed to change its approach to sports—in schools, in the way sports are taught, and in the sports industry itself. Athlead is poised to revolutionise the game and elevate sports in India.”

The launch event witnessed esteemed guests Mario Lemos and Rahul Patwardhan, Founder of YOS. Shrachi Sports also launches Athlead International School in Pailan, West Bengal, with plans for another school in Alwar, Rajasthan, and more in the pipeline, aligning the sports curriculum with the National Education Policy 2020.