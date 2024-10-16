Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers gears up for HIL season with stellar lineup

Kolkata: Indian defender Udita Duhan emerged as the costliest buy at the Hockey India League women’s auction after she was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh here on Tuesday.



Anticipation is running high as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL), where they are expected to be one of the strong contenders.

Grabbing attention is their acquisition of standout players Abhishek Nain & Udita Duhan for the men’s and women’s team respectively, amongst a host of other talented players.

Abhishek Nain was signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the sports arm of the Kolkata-based Shrachi Group, for their franchisee, Shrachi Sports Endeavours Pvt Ltd, as the second-most expensive male player of the season. Nain’s Rs 72 lakh deal signals a promising and energetic season ahead. Udita Duhan who has been signed by the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Women for Rs32 Lakh, became the most expensive female player of the season.

“With over 1.4 billion people, most of them young, India has immense potential that can be tapped in the world of sports. Hockey is widely followed in India and the Indian Hockey team’s performance in recent marquee global events is a testimony of the popularity the game enjoys across generations. Hockey India League, which is making a comeback after a gap of 7 years, will be a standout sporting event. We are satisfied with the auctions and have the right team to be one of the major contenders of the title. At Shrachi Sports, we are also doing our part to tap the potential sportspersons of the country and preparethem to dominate the global sports arena in the coming years”, said Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports Endeavours Pvt Ltd.