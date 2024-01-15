Shooting: India’s gold rush on in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double

Jakarta: Indian shooters’ gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), ended fourth and sixth respectively. The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Lakshay settled for the bronze medal after shooting 33 in the six-man final. He was placed fourth in qualification with a score of 119. Iran’s Mohammad Beyranvand (40) claimed the gold medal after prevailing in shoot-off with China’s Yuhao Guo.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women’s trap.