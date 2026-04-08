Shooters Palak and Mukesh shatter WR to win gold

Granada: Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli shattered the world record on way to winning a gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF World Cup for rifle and and pistol here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo aggregated 487.7 to clinch the top prize, which is also a junior world record.

The pair showcased strong form in the qualification round too, securing a spot in the medal match with a score of 581-17x. China’s Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu bagged the silver medal with 484.8, while Hungary’s Veronika Major and Akos Karoly Nagy settled for bronze with a combined total of 414.9 in the final.