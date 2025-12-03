Shooters eye glory at World Cup Final

Doha: India’s top shooters, after a year sprinkled with major milestones and heaps of medals, will look to finish the season on a high at the elite ISSF World Cup Finals, which will commence

here on Thursday.

The season-ending competition will see 14 of India’s best, including Paris Olympics double-bronze medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, world champion Samrat Rana and multiple World Cup medallist Suruchi Singh, vie for the honours in a field usually restricted to the world’s top 12 shooters in the individual section in each event. In a glorious outing for the country’s shooters on the big stage, India came up with a record-breaking show at the World Championships, held in Cairo (pistol/rifle) and Athens (shotgun), where they won 14 medals, .

They will now look to convert that success in the World Cup Final, which not just gives winners the bragging rights but also comes loaded with attractive prize money of Euro 5,000, 4,000 and 2,000 for the gold, silver and bronze medallist respectively, in each category.

Two of India’s top shooters, Manu and Esha Singh will be among the favourites for podium finishes in 10m air and 25m sports pistol.