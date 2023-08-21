Sheoran secures India’s fifth Olympics quota

Baku: India’s Akhil Sheoran secured the country’s fifth Paris Olympics quota in shooting after winning the bronze medal in men’s rifle 3-position competition at the ISSF World Championships here on Sunday.

Sheoran aggregated 450.0 in the eight-man final to finish third and also bag a quota for next year’s Olympic Games. He was placed sixth in the qualifications with an aggregate score of 585.

Austria’s Alexander Schmirl won the gold medal in the event with 462.6 and Czech Republic’s Petr Nymbursky settled for the silver with a total score of 459.2.

The Indian team of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker shot a combined score of 1744 to beat Chinese Taipei for the gold medal in 25m women’s pistol, aggregating 1744.

China won bronze.

Sangwan finished eighth in the individual final to miss out on a Paris Olympics quota in the 25m women’s pistol.

Sheoran won two medals on the day, as she combined with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar for a total of 1750 to clinch the men’s 3P team gold.

“It really means a lot to me. We have been working so hard all these years for this. The Worlds come once in four years. To win a medal and a quota as well is really very satisfying,” Sheoran said.

“I could have pushed a bit more in the end for silver or gold, although the distance for gold was a bit more. I want to dedicate this quota to my country and thank my federation, SAI and all that have supported me till this day.”

Sheoran made the final after a gruelling day beginning with the elimination round after which 33 shooters were discarded.

He was the lowest Indian in elimination, shooting the first relay and a score of 579, as Aishwary shot 587 and Niraj shot 584.