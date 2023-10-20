Shelton downs Paul to reach semi-finals of Japan Open

Tokyo: Ben Shelton reached his second career tour semifinal by beating 12th-ranked Tommy Paul 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Japan Open on Friday.

It’s the 21-year-old Shelton’s second

consecutive win against his American compatriot, following a victory

during his breakthrough run to the U.S. Open semifinals in September. It’s also his fourth win out of five against top-15 players, with victories against Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe also in that streak.

“It was definitely a difficult challenge, as it is whenever you play against a guy as talented and as tough as Tommy Paul,” the 19th-ranked Shelton said.

“To be able to get through that with a win, it took a lot of mental toughness. I had to stay calm in the first set, serving for the set

and then getting broken and having to finish it in the tiebreaker. It was a difficult task but I’m happy to be moving on.”