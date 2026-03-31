Sheetal Devi named ‘Para Archer of the Year’

Lausanne: India’s Sheetal Devi has been named ‘Para Archer of the Year 2025’ by World Archery, adding to her extraordinary achievements, which also include a historic world championship crown.

The 19-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir became the first and only female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships by claiming the top honours in the women’s compound individual event in Gwangju, South Korea last year.

Born without arms, Sheetal skilfully uses her feet, legs, and shoulder to draw the bow and shoot. She also secured a complete set of medals at the World Championships, winning the women’s team silver and mixed team bronze.“Sheetal Devi took the honour in the para archer of the year category after another breakthrough season that included a world title in Gwangju,” said World Archery.

Beyond her World Championship gold, Sheetal also boasts of a Paris Paralympics bronze in the mixed team event, along with individual silver from the 2022 Asian

Para Games and the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

“Nominated alongside the best para archers in the world... and now named the best para archer by @worldarchery - this one feels deeply personal. A heart filled with gratitude, with emotion, with everything this journey has held. Thank you,” Sheetal, who is also an Arjuna awardee, posted on ‘X’ on Monday. This year, the awards were presented across eight

categories.