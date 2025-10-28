Shaw of strength: Opener slams third-fastest hundred

Chandigarh: Opener Prithvi Shaw slammed the third fastest double century by an Indian batter in first-class cricket as Maharashtra set Chandigarh an imposing target of 464 on the third day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.

At stumps, Goa were 129 for one with Arjun Azad and skipper Manan Vohra batting on 63 and 53 respectively.

However, the day truly belonged to Shaw who got to his double century in just 141 balls in Maharashtra’s second innings of the match.

The 25-year-old out-of-favour India player hit 222 in just 156 balls, striking 29 fours and five sixes during his blazing innings.

He is now only behind Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024).

Maharashtra declared their second innings at 359 for three in just 52 overs, batting at a brisk pace with Shaw leading the charge.

He was batting on 41 overnight.

This was Shaw’s first Ranji hundred for Maharashtra. He reached the three-figure mark in just 72 balls, marking his 14th first-class hundred.

In his Ranji debut for Maharashtra, he had scored 75 in the second innings against Kerala after falling for a duck in the first essay.

Karnataka in control

At Shivamogga, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was working hard to save Goa with his valiant batting after Karnataka bowlers struck at regular intervals to put their team in a commanding position.

At stumps on the third day, Tendulkar junior was batting on 43, and Mohit Redkar was giving him company on 24 as Goa reached 171 for six, replying to former champions Karnataka’s first innings

total of 371.