Shaw leaves Mumbai for cricketing ‘growth’

Mumbai: Embattled India batter Prithvi Shaw on Monday ended his ties with home team Mumbai after being granted a No Objection Certificate by the MCA to sign up with a new domestic side for his “growth and development as a cricketer”.

Shaw has been out of reckoning from the red ball set-up for some time but has played white ball cricket. However, his off-field disciplinary issues have grabbed more air time than his on-field performances.

The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed receiving Shaw’s request and has given its approval to it.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC,” the MCA stated

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said the body appreciates Shaw’s contributions over the years.

“Prithvi Shaw has been an exceptional talent and has contributed significantly to Mumbai cricket. We respect his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” he stated.

In the letter that Shaw sent to the MCA, the 25-year-old said he was grateful for the time he spent in the Mumbai team, for which he made his debut in 2017, but desires to move on now.

He then went on to state his reasons for the wanting to leave the team.

“At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development

as a cricketer.”