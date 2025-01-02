Shastri won’t be surprised if Rohit retires

Sydney: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri will not be surprised if under-fire captain Rohit Sharma announces his Test retirement in near future, saying talented and in-form youngsters like Shubman Gill are knocking hard on the doors of the side.

Rohit has managed a highest score of 10 in the five innings he has played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the series-opener due to the birth of his second child.

Speculation over Rohit’s place in the playing eleven for the Sydney Test grew on Thursday when head coach Gautam Gambhir turned up for the pre-match media interaction and did not confirm the captain’s place in the team.

Shastri, who was the head coach last time India toured Down Under and is currently here as a commentator, wants the 37-year-old to go out with a bang if he does decide on his Test future. “He’ll take a call on his career but I won’t be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he’s not getting younger,” said Shastri. “There are other young players in the wings.”