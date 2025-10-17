Shastri all for overseas leagues

Sydney: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels more Indian players should be allowed to participate in foreign leagues, saying that playing alongside international stars overseas would give youngsters “terrific” exposure and broaden their cricketing horizons.

At present, the BCCI bars active Indian players from featuring in overseas T20 leagues. Indian cricketers can only play abroad after retiring from all forms of domestic and international cricket. Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently became the first high-profile Indian cricketer to join the BBL, signing with Sydney Thunder. “India is a massive country, not everyone gets an opportunity to play, not everyone can make it. So why stop a guy (from playing in Big Bash League) if he can’t make it to the Test side, get a level C or level D contract?” Shastri said.