Shanto named B’desh captain for home Test

Dhaka: Najmul Hossain Shanto was on Saturday named Bangladesh captain for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand beginning in Sylhet on November 28.

Litton Das, who had captained Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Afghanistan here in June, is on paternity leave for one month.

Regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. “Litton has been granted leave for one month, he is not available for the two Tests. He wants to spend time with his new-born baby,” Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB’s cricket operations committee, told reporters here. “We had requested him to play at least the second Test match but he insisted on the whole series. That’s why we granted him leave. As a result, Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the side in these two Tests.”