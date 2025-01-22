Shami to make an entrance?

kolkata: Fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami’s comeback would be keenly watched when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team takes on an evenly-matched England in a five-match series starting here on Wednesday.

The white-ball rubber, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs after that, presents an ideal platform for both the teams to experiment with combinations and assess form before next month’s Champions Trophy.

Shami, despite missing four matches, emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 scalps, including a sensational 7/57 in the semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede.

Interestingly, the pacer has claimed the same number of wickets – 24 at an average of 29.62 – in his limited T20I career and will aim to improve on that while proving his fitness.

Shami was sidelined after the final against Australia on November 19, 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The recovery from that was followed by swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.

Following his inclusion in India’s Champions Trophy squad, Shami’s return will garner national attention.

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah nursing a back injury and his Champions Trophy participation doubtful, Shami’s comeback assumes greater significance.

The 34-year-old made his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, guiding them to their first win of the season with a seven-wicket haul. He followed it up with impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (11 wickets) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (five wickets).

All-rounder Axar Patel will debut as India’s vice-captain in the T20I format.

He has been rewarded for his stellar all-round contributions in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean last year.

All eyes will also be on Kerala’s Sanju Samson, who faces another critical juncture in his career after being omitted from India’s Champions Trophy squad.

He was subsequently ignored by Kerala selectors for their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

England’s fresh start

For the Jos Buttler-led England, the series marks a new chapter under head coach Brendon McCullum, who signed a three-year contract following Matthew Mott’s resignation following their T20 World Cup exit.

Known for revolutionising Test cricket with his aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, McCullum will now seek to replicate that success in the limited-overs format. England will miss key players Reece Topley, Sam Curran and Will Jacks, but promising 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who impressed in the ODI series against West Indies last year, will look to shine.

Bethell has averaged 57.66 and struck at 167.96 in his seven T20I appearances. Test opener Ben Duckett has been given the position in the shortest format for the first time in six years. Like Shami, England’s fiery pacer Jofra Archer will be under the spotlight as he returns from injury to lead their pace attack ahead of the Champions Trophy. The playing XI finalised for Wednesday also includes pace bowler Mark Wood, who recently recovered from an elbow injury.