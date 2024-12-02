Shami sets up Bengal’s win in SMAT

Rajkot: India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami set up Bengal’s comfortable win against Meghalaya with a measly spell in their Group A contest in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Naman Dhir returned excellent figures of 5/19 to fashion Punjab’s narrow seven-run win against Hyderabad in Group A, while Jharkhand recorded a thrilling one-wicket victory against Haryana in which Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball.

Shami continued to take giant strides in his comeback trail as he produced a sharp spell of 4-0-16-0 to help Bengal restrict Meghalaya to a modest 127 for six.