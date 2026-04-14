‘Shami has great wisdom’

Bengaluru: Beyond Mohmmad Shami’s oustanding spells for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, the franchise’s Global Cricket Director Tom Moody said the veteran pacer has impressed him with his “wisdom and leadership characteristics.”

Out of favour India quick Shami has led the LSG attack, taking four wickets in as many matches but the economy of 6.2 made his efforts all the more spectacular.

“As we know he’s a world-class bowler. He’s come off a very good domestic season so he’s got the work as well underneath him. He looks fit and strong. We know that he brings a unique skill set with the new ball, swinging it both ways and be a real threat in the power play,” Moody said on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But Moody saw Shami’s worth far beyond his on-field performances.

“He’s been terrific for us because he’s the head figure of our bowling attack. He’s got great wisdom and leadership characteristics and he’s bringing all that to the table for us.

“What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early and his pace is up there. He’s bowling high 130s which is as good as it has been throughout his career. It’s a credit to him that he’s in that condition,” he added.

Moody also did not read too much into the lukewarm form of Nicholas Pooran, who has made just 41 runs from four matches at a poor strike-rate of 85. “Obviously, Nicky is fully aware of the slow start he’s had. We’ve got absolutely 100% confidence in what he

brings to the table.”