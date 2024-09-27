Shakib retires from T20Is, says Kanpur Test will be his last

Kanpur: Accused of murder in his country, star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan laid out his retirement plans on Thursday, declaring that he is done with T20Is, will wind up his ODI career in next year’s Champions Trophy and is ready to say goodbye to Tests here against India.

The 37-year-old, one of the biggest stars to emerge from Bangladesh, was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against Rohit Sharma’s men that could well be his international swansong in the format if a proposed home series against South Africa does not work out. He is hoping to be picked for the two-Test affair next month and wind it up in Mirpur, where the second game could be held in the second half.

“It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don’t know,” admitted the Bangladesh great, who featured in 129 T20Is for his country and will continue to play in franchise leagues.