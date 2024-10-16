Shakib Al Hasan set for Test farewell at home

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan is set for his last appearance in Test cricket in front of the home crowd as the venerable all-rounder was named in Bangladesh’s squad for the first match against South Africa, starting here on Monday.

Before the second and final Test against India at Kanpur, Shakib had expressed his wish to play his final Test at home against South Africa, provided the Bangladesh Cricket Board was able to ensure his safety.

Khaled Ahmed is the only omission from the squad that recently toured India.

Shakib has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student but the Bangladesh veteran was taking part in a T20 league in Canada at the time of the incident.

However, Faruque Ahmed, the new president of the BCB had rejected Shakib’s request saying the board was not a security agency and could not guarantee any cover for him.

The sports advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government Asif Mahmud said that Shakib would be provided security once his political stance was clear.

Shakib in return had issued an unconditional apology for his silence during the civil unrest in Bangladesh.