Shakib admits ‘worst ever’ World Cup performance

KOLKATA: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that a chaotic buildup could have resulted in their “worst ever” World Cup campaign after they cut a sorry figure with an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands for their fifth loss on the trot.

Chasing a small target of 230 runs, Bangladesh folded inside 43 overs, managing a mere 142 to see their World Cup campaign as good as over.

“You can definitely say that (it’s Bangladesh’s worst World Cup performance). I won’t disagree,” Shakib said in the post-match media interaction here on Saturday.

“I don’t have an answer as to why we played this way. We were sloppy in the field.”