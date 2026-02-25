Shaken, stirred... and stressed

chennai: An uneasy air surrounds Team India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup — and it is only natural. The South African storm that swept India aside at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night in the Super 8 clash has planted seeds of doubt everywhere. It is not just fans and the media who are speculating about India’s path — or plight — from here.



The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s next contest against Zimbabwe on Thursday. On paper, Zimbabwe may not appear threatening. Yet the conversations are muted, almost cautious. The anxiety is not about this match alone, but about what lies ahead — a looming clash against a resurgent West Indies in the final Super 8 encounter.

India’s sharply negative run rate has left them in a precarious position. It is no longer just about winning two matches on the trot; qualification could still hinge on other results. Even those banking on South Africa to beat West Indies would do well not to count their chickens.

West Indies have rediscovered their old rhythm. Once kings of Test cricket, ODIs, and later T20Is, they endured difficult years before methodically rebuilding. Now, they look formidable again.

On Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, they demolished Zimbabwe by 107 runs in a commanding Super 8 performance. Shimron Hetmyer blazed 85 off 34 balls, Rovman Powell hammered 59 off 35, and Gudakesh Motie claimed four wickets. The Calypso flair was back, and with it, a statement of intent.

For India, however, the conversation must go beyond tactical tweaks for the Zimbabwe game. The larger concern is how they allowed themselves to slip into trouble with a heavy defeat to South Africa. Memories inevitably drift back to 2016, when India hosted the T20 World Cup, scraped into the semifinals, and were then knocked out by West Indies — who went on to lift the trophy.

Are those ghosts returning?

Team India entered this tournament amid soaring expectations, perhaps built more on hype than hard evidence. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, hailed as a champion batter, has yet to stamp his authority — either with the bat or through commanding leadership. His words have been fluent; his performances less so.

Selection decisions are also under scrutiny. Backing players is admirable, but persistence without returns can be costly. Abhishek Sharma’s struggles have drawn criticism, and in elite sport, sentiment rarely outweighs performance. As the saying goes, success has many fathers; failure is an orphan.

Surya and coach Gautam Gambhir understand the gravity of the situation. Whether they can turn things around — and whether semifinal qualification remains in their hands — is another matter. At this stage, India may need more than tactical adjustments; they need composure, clarity, and belief. Speculation surrounds Sanju Samson’s possible inclusion against Zimbabwe. For him, too, the broader arc of his career is in focus. But individual changes alone cannot salvage a campaign that now teeters.

After four wins in the league phase, this downturn was least expected. One crushing defeat to South Africa and the rise of a confident West Indies have left India exposed. Practice sessions and team bonding will matter little unless mental resilience returns.

In tennis parlance, India now faces break point. And the margin for error has vanished.