Shahbaz returns as Bengal eye second win amid rain threat

Kolkata: Bolstered by the return of spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, Bengal will look to secure their second successive win when they take on Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Saturday, even as the threat of rain looms large on day four.

According to the IMD bulletin, a fresh low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast over Kolkata.

Having recovered from a sports hernia and a subsequent shoulder injury sustained during the Bengal Pro T20 League, Shahbaz is set for his first appearance since November 2024, when he last played against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. His inclusion is expected to lend balance to the side with his left-arm spin and lower-order power hitting, providing much-needed depth to Bengal’s batting.

Shahbaz went through extensive batting and bowling sessions at nets ahead of the match, and he is likely to replace young spin all-rounder Vishal Bhati in the playing XI for the Gujarat clash. “Shahbaz’s comeback certainly strengthens the team’s balance. We hope he’ll be able to play a role against Gujarat. Fingers crossed,” said head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

Shahbaz’s addition will complement Bengal’s pace attack, spearheaded by India internationals Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep, both eyeing a national recall. Veteran Shami, who has recovered from a recurring leg injury, made a successful comeback in Bengal’s previous outing, inspiring them to a commanding eight-wicket win over Uttarakhand.

He claimed seven wickets in the match, forming a potent pace quartet alongside Akash, Ishan Porel and Suraj Jaiswal. Although rusty in the first innings, Shami was back at his best in the second, getting the ball to swing and reverse, helping Bengal secure full six points. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran also found form with an unbeaten 71 in the chase after a first-innings golden duck, steering Bengal home.

Both Easwaran and Akash have been named in the India ‘A’ squad for the second four-day match against the touring South African (from November 6), meaning they will miss Bengal’s next two fixtures against Tripura and Railways.