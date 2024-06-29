Shafali’s record-breaking feat, Smriti’s century put India on top against SA

Chennai: Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century, which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off women’s Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Shafali’s double century (205), scored off just 194 balls, and her formidable 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (149) set the platform for India’s massive 525 for 4 on a day when the visitors were sent on a leather hunt by the host batters. Shafali eclipsed the double-century record of Annabel Sutherland of Australia, who had achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. The 20-year-old Indian also became only the second Indian woman cricketer after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket.

Mithali’s 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper achieved it during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002. India also broke the 89-year-old mark for most runs scored in a single day by 94 runs. England women had racked up 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch in 1935.

Shafali was dismissed soon after completing her double-ton, being run out at 205 (197 balls).The young opener’s previous best in Tests was 96. The hard-hitting batter, playing only in her fifth Test, smashed 23 boundaries and eight maximums during her historic knock.

The day belonged to Shafali as she scored with ease, making the Chepauk crowd erupt in joy

while leaving the Porteas bowlers clueless about their line and length.