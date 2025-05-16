Shafali makes a return to India squad after 7 months

New Delhi: Attacking opener Shafali Verma on Thursday returned to India colours after a gap of seven months as she was included in the national T20I squad for the five-match away series against England, starting from June 28 in Trent Bridge.

Shafali was out of the Indian team from October 2024 on account of modest form but she could not find a place in the ODI squad for the three-match series against England, which was also announced on this day.

Another player to make a comeback was wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia, who was sidelined since last November due to a wrist injury at the Women’s Big Bash League. Unlike Shafali, Yastika is a part of the ODI squad as well.