Shadow of Pulwama looms as India & Pak clash in Colombo

New Delhi: There are so many ways of finding contexts ahead of a cricket contest between India and Pakistan. If some are purely cricket-nuanced, politics and terror can never be behind. It happens to be February 14 today (Saturday), a grim reminder of what happened on this date in 2019 in Pulwama, on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, where 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) were killed. To reiterate, a Pakistani terror group had taken up responsibility.

Scars from terror attacks can never be wiped out, be it Pulwama, or what happened in Pahalagam, last year, when 25 innocents were killed. In less than 24 hours, India and Pakistan will clash on a cricket field, minus weapons. Yes, broad bats, smash hits and those who can bowl cunningly will make the difference as the defending champions go flat out for victory.

The build-up for this marquee contest has been slow and steady. If, in between, it was low flame, Pakistan were trying to show they can pull out of this tie. That was hogwash. Yes, the big moment has arrived, and the Pakistan team at practice in the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was trying to keep the focus just on cricket..

Rain, which has also been talked about again and again, can also play a role. But then, Team India skipper Suryakukmar Yadav will be thinking only about cricket and strategies. One part of the strategy is how to come out on tops, even if rain plays a part and the match witnesses a reduction in overs.

As far as preparation goes, India’s best preparation has been two wins, even though it’s against relatively weak teams like USA and Namibia. Frankly speaking, to say any team is weak is wrong, what with Zimbabwe shocking Australia on Friday.

T20 cricket is capable of throwing up upsets, so India will never go into Sunday’s match thinking they have an edge and natural advantages. Statistics do suggest, India are ahead. Those who talk of ‘betting,’ which is illegal in India, say the odds favour India.

Being a contest on a Sunday, the whole world is going to be watching. It’s not a do-or-die contest but a match where cricket fans become so passionate, all other problems in life are forgotten.

To be sure, there was a twist in the script on Saturday, when Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wished Abhishek Sharma, the dashing Indian opener, would play on Sunday.

“Abhishek is a good player and we want to play against the best team they (India) have,” said Agha. This quote is positive, as in, the Pakistan skipper was not talking about revenge and so on. He knows, India are strong and for Pakistan to counter India means using their rich choice of spin options.

There have been questions raised on Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq and his bowling action. Agha was measured in his response. “He has been cleared by the ICC,” said the captain.

Next point, the handshake between players from India and Pakistan. Does it even matter the two nations shake hands, it’s just for mere optics. Shaking hands in real life conveys friendship. But then, every Indian knows, shaking hands with Pakistanis means shaking hands with a nation which perpetuates terror.

Play cricket. Colombo, this is a new neutral venue, where the fans are not just from India and Pakistan. There had been an overdose of cricket contests in Dubai. A change is needed, and if India can defeat Pakistan in Colombo, that will be one more landmark. After all, the win in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup was on the outskirts of New York.

India have plenty of options. The batters are in form, but the middle order needs to show more intent, as the potent Pakistan spin attack cannot be treated lightly. Assuming it’s a full quota of overs which will be bowled, spinners will have teasers for the Indian batters.

As regards the Indian bowling, the heady combination of pace and spin is a lethal cocktail. The world fears Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan included.