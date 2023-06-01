Sevilla end unusually poor season celebrating yet another title

Madrid: It was the usual ending for Sevilla in an unusual season for the Spanish footabll club.

Sevilla won the Europa League trophy yet again on Thursday after a season in which it went through coaching changes and had to fight just to avoid relegation in the Spanish league.

The team’s struggles were quickly forgotten with its victory on penalties over Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Budapest, which gave the club a record seventh title in the second-tier European competition.

What looked like a season to forget turned into triumph after another impressive campaign by the Spanish club in the competition where it has been dominant in recent years. Five of its titles came within the last 10 years 2014-16, 2020 and 2023. This time, Sevilla eliminated European powerhouses Manchester United in the quarterfinals and Juventus in the semifinals. It had gotten past Fenerbahce and PSV Eindhoven in previous rounds. On Wednesday, the team beat Jos Mourinho-coached Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla’s turnaround this season came after the club decided to replace Jorge Sampaoli with Jos Luis Mendilibar in March. Before Mendilibar arrived, the team had won only twice in eight games in all competitions, with five losses. Since he took over, Sevilla lost only twice in 16 games.

“I’m happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here,” Mendilibar said. “We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club.”

The coach who had spent a large part of his career with Eibar came on a contract until the end of the season but was expected to stay with Sevilla following his successful

stint.