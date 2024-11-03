Severe storms in Oklahoma injure at least six people

Oklahoma City: Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma early Sunday, tossing cars and ripping roofs off buildings in the middle of the night and leaving more than 90,000 homes and businesses without power. At least six people were injured, authorities said.

The scale of the damage came into clearer focus as daylight broke following the powerful overnight storms that marched through Oklahoma City, the state capital, and set off tornado warnings that extended toward the Arkansas border. Local television footage showed downed power lines, walls peeled off homes, flipped-over vehicles and neighbourhood streets littered with debris.

At least six people were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Oklahoma City Police Department Capt Valerie Littlejohn said.

Nearly 95,000 customers were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.