Setbacks have made Nikhat only stronger

Greater Noida: The last year proved to be a period of reflection for Nikhat Zareen, one that taught her to temper expectations while also strengthening her resolve to fulfil her dream of becoming an Olympics champion.

After a stellar run that included back-to-back world titles, a Commonwealth Games gold and an Asian Games bronze, expectations were sky-high for Nikhat heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, fate had a different script in store as the Telangana boxer returned empty-handed after losing to eventual champion Wu Yu in the Round of 16.

“In sports, there are ups and downs. You can’t just expect one athlete to perform all the time and be at her peak level. But you don’t lose hope,” Nikhat said during

the ongoing National Championships.

“Setbacks are a part of sport, a part of life. That’s when you realise where you are going wrong. So you work on that. Take a pause and come back stronger.”

That is exactly what Nikhat attempted to do after the Paris Games, taking a break to reset. But her comeback was derailed by a knee injury that required months of rehab.

She eventually returned to competition at a national tournament in June-July, followed by an appearance at the World Championships, where she lost to two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

“I lost to a two-time Olympics medallist. So no regrets but obviously, there is disappointment that I came empty-handed.” The 29-year-old is no stranger to adversity, having waited patiently for years while boxing legend M C Mary Kom reigned supreme in her

weight category.