Series on the line, India to use ace card Bumrah in Manchester?

Beckenham: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Thursday said the team is “leaning towards” playing lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test in Manchester since the series is on the line but a final call will be taken close to the must-win game, starting July 23.

Speaking after India’s only training session in Beckehham after the Lord’s heartbreak, Doeschate said many factors will influence the call on Bumrah’s participation.

“We’ll make that call in Manchester. We know we’ve got him for one of the last two tests. I think it’s pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,” said Doeschate.

“But again, we’ve got to look at all the factors. How many days of cricket are we going to get up there? What do we feel is our best chance of winning that game? And then how that fits in together with the Oval and looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series.”

India will be reaching Manchester on July 19.

Not everyone has to bowl nine over spells

England captain Ben Stokes took workload management out of the window and guided his team to a famous win at the iconic venue.

Stokes had bowled spells of 9.2 overs and 10 overs to maintain pressure from his end while bowlers from other end delivered in shorter bursts.

Asked if workload management is an overrated term in international cricket, the former Netherlands all-rounder said, “That was super impressive for Ben to come out on their last day and bowl the amount of overs he did with the intensity he did, and obviously bats and fields as well.”

“We’re not here to compare our bowlers to individuals from other teams. We have our own strengths. We know what particularly Jasprit does in spells, in shorter spells, which he prefers bowling in. And when the time’s right, and what I alluded about Siraj, some bowlers are like that.”