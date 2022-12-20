Series lost but India have plenty to gain from final T20

Mumbai: Having stretched the mighty Australia in every game of the series, India will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the fifth and final women's T20 here on Tuesday.

India have pushed Australia to the limit but, barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball.

The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians.

Australia's top-order did the job in the first two games but India managed to get rid of them cheaply in the next couple of matches only for the Ellyse Perry-led middle order to take the game away from them.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the Australia series has served India well in their preparations for the ICC event. The reigning champions have exposed the areas that India must improve on, whether it is the high dot ball ratio, their fielding or the lack of firepower in the bowling department. Shafali Verma, who will lead India in the inaugural U-19 World Cup next month, needs to complement her explosive game with strike rotation.

Jemimah Rodrigues once again finds herself in a situation where she would be playing to save her place in the XI after four failures.