‘Series indicator if RoKo can carry on’

Dubai: Australian great Ricky Ponting reckons the performance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing ODI series Down Under will determine if the star India duo can carry on till the 2027 World Cup.

Playing their first game for India since March, Kohli and Rohit, who are now one-format players, did not last long against Australia’s potent pace attack on a bouncy Perth track.

Speaking on ‘ICC Review’ alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Ponting said setting short-term goals is the way forward. “The one thing I don’t like hearing from anyone is that ‘I’ve achieved everything in the game’ because I think you still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup,” Ponting said.