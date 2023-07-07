Serbian star Djokovic offers a peep into his inner persona

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic won his 350th Grand Slam singles match as he slammed the door on Jordan Thompson in the second round of The Championships at Wimbledon late on Wednesday.



As a sheer bit of statistics, what Novak achieved was huge, though for someone already holding 23 Grand Slam titles, there is, possibly, more in store.

Prior to this, Roger Federer had retired last year, having won 369 matches in Grand Slams. In terms of Grand Slam titles, Federer had an assortment of 20. In the women’s section, American Serena Williams, who also won 23 Grand Slam titles, had won 350 singles matches in her chequered career.

Despite all the hype, Novak Djokovic stays grounded. He is not the sort to get carried away by hype or criticism. After winning two big titles in 2023 at the Australian Open and the French Open, Novak is gunning for his eighth Wimbledon title. However, the Serbian is not thinking too much about all this.

His post-match conference was simplicity personified, as always.

Q. Probably more than any other tennis player, we’ve seen you in this very visible search for inner knowledge. Experience with a Spanish teacher, sitting by the Grand Canyon, climbing mountains in France, Bali.

Are you still in that place? Have things shifted a little bit? Do you still see yourself as a real seeker?

I think we all are. It’s just that we all go through different journeys. The curiosity to discover the inner world as well as the outer world is something I feel like we all have, it’s just manifested maybe for somebody earlier in life or someone later. I feel very hungry for knowledge, for experiences. Life is a great journey that can offer a lot if one is open to experience.

I’ve been through a lot of things in life for these 36 years. Generally, when you are feeling down, that’s when

you have an opportunity through those trials and tribulations to grow stronger, better, and to, yeah, I guess, use those lessons to become a better version of myself.

Q. You come here with 23 Majors, ahead of Rafa now. Do you feel less

pressure out there?

Not at all. Every time I walk out on the court, particularly in Grand Slams and centre courts, I feel tremendous pressure and expectations from myself, from people around that are watching live or on TV, the whole tennis world, right?

It’s a feeling that I’m used to by now, and it’s something that I also embrace because it’s giving me further motivation to strive to make more history.

I don’t think it’s ever going to change as long as I’m playing really. Regardless of the Grand Slam count fact, I still want to make my own results and my own journey.

Q. The other day you referred to memories of the young Novak. What’s your perspective on age today and how it applies to you?

Well, you’re only as young or as old as you feel.

I feel young in my own body, in my own head, in my heart. My children remind me of that, the time that I spend with them.

The innocence, incredible curiosity, love and energy that I get to experience with them is something that really, yeah, strengthens that inner child in you.

Yeah, the body’s responding differently.

I still have to say that I’m really fortunate and blessed to have healthy body.

Still at this stage, after 20 years of professional tennis, I’m able to compete at the highest

level.