Sen set to headline Thomas Cup campaign

new delhi: Lakshya Sen, fresh from his All England runner-up finish, will spearhead India’s challenge in the Thomas Cup, while former world champion PV Sindhu and rising star Unnati Hooda will lead the women’s team in the Uber Cup next month.

The Badminton Association of India has largely retained the core of the side that scripted a historic triumph at the Thomas Cup in 2022, naming Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the upcoming edition in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

Young shuttler Ayush Shetty has earned a maiden call-up after consistent performances on the senior circuit.

The men’s squad also sees the return of M. R. Arjun, a member of the 2022 title-winning team, who has fought back from injury to bolster the doubles lineup, alongside new entrant Hariharan Amsakarunan. Dhruv Kapila, part of the 2022 doubles squad, will add experience to

the doubles line-up.