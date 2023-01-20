Sen, Saina lose; Satwik-Chirag pull out as home challenge ends

New Delhi: Defending champion Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreak, going down narrowly to world number 20 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the second round as the Indian ended at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here on Thursday.

World no. 12 Sen reduced an 8-14 deficit in the decider to 13-14 after losing the second game but couldn’t go the distance, losing 21-16 15-21 18-21 to Gemke in a match that lasted an hour and 21 minutes at the IG stadium.

Reigning champions in men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had come into the tournament after a semifinal finish at Malaysia Super 1000 last week, withdrew from the tournament after the former suffered a hip injury ahead of their second-round clash.

London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal also found the going tough against Olympic champion Chen Yufei, surrendering meekly 9-21 12-21 in just 32 minutes to draw curtains on India’s campaign at the Super 750 tournament.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost 9-21 16-21 to sixth-seeded Chinese Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The rising men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also was no match for China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, going down 14-21 10-21 in 33 minutes.

Sen was favourite to win the match, having won the last two encounters against Gemke but the Indian couldn’t find his ‘A’ game when it mattered as the Dane showed better alertness and control to come up trumps.

The match started on an even knell with the two engaging in long rallies. Both played high tosses and clears, and waited to put away weak returns. Sen produced some sensational smashes and soft taps at the net to zoom ahead at 17-12 after the two were locked 9-9 at one stage.

A cross-court smash and a drop gave Sen six game points. He converted on the third opportunity to earn the bragging rights.

However, Sen was a touch off in his precision after the change of sides, allowing his opponent to open up a slender 7-5 lead. Gemke slowed down the game and soon the Indian was left to do the catch-up job.

Gemke maintained his two-point advantage at the break before moving to 14-10 after winning a controversial point.

Sen’s shot missed the backline but the Indian protested as he felt it had touched his opponent’s hand while landing outside.