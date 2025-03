Birmingham: India’s Lakshya Sen fought his way back to reach the second round of the All England Championships on Tuesday, while compatriot HS Prannoy was eliminated in the opening round of the men’s singles competition here.

Sen came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei’s world No. 37 SU Li Yang with a 13-21 21-17 21-15 win in the Super 1000 event. Prannoy lost to world No. 17 Toma Junior Popov of France. He fought for 53 minutes before losing 19-21 16-21.