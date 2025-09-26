Self-belief is there: Devine

Bengaluru: For New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, the focus on India and Australia suited just fine as her side can play some fearless cricket during the event.

"I'm not sure there's too much expectation. I think people have mentioned it and you can keep talking about how we won the (T20) World Cup last year, but this is a completely different format. But we've got to take the learnings that we took from Dubai last year.

Nat-Sciver Brunt will have to handle the dual responsibilities of being the captain of England and their premier batter, but the blazing right-hander is quite ready

for the task.

"I've sort of learnt to compartmentalise different parts of the game. I think when you go out there as a batter, you're really trying to focus on the ball that's coming down. I don't really want too much more noise than that in my head," she said.