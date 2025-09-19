SEI Pentathlon to start off from HMI on November 4

kolkata: Kolkata: Sea Explorers’ Institute (SEI), a not-for profit organisation nestled out of

Kolkata, will host the 2nd edition of SEI’s flagship biennial Pentathlon with

a new route and new challenges.

With a theme of “Save rivers by connecting our youth”, this one-of-a-kind race will involve youth in teams of eight, which will compete in five gruelling adventure sports like trekking, rafting, kayaking, rowing and sailing over a period of almost 2 weeks covering about 500 kms from the topmost point of West Bengal (Sandakphu) to sea level (Kolkata).

The competition begins on November 4. It will be flagged off at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI). Five teams have so far registered for the event.