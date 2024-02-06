Second string Indian team to tour Zimbabwe for T2OI series in July

Harare: A second string Indian team will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting July 6, the country’s cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The series that will be held immediately after the conclusion of the marquee T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies on June 29, is unlikely to feature any top Indian players as it has been the case during previous tours of the African nation over the years.

The five matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club on, July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in July. The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare,” ZC stated in

a release.

The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards.