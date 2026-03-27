Second phase of the IPL from April 13-May 24

new delhi: The second phase of the IPL 2026 will begin on April 13 and conclude on May 24, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full fixtures of the league phase.

The first phase runs from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off in the league opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The final is slated for May 31 in Bengaluru. “The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. “Matches will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala.”