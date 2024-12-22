Second half blitz propels Kerala Blasters to 3-0 win over Mohammedan

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC produced a scintillating second-half performance to secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

After a cagey first half, the Blasters found their rhythm after the break, with Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff finding the net, while an own goal by Bhaskar Roy added to Mohammedan’s woes.

With this win, the home team completed a league double over Mohammedan SC this season.

The first half hour of the game saw both defences holding their shape and thwarting the opposition’s attack.

However, the hosts had a few half chances with Noah orchestrating most of the moves.

He combined with Kwame Peprah brilliantly before the drinks break but the Ghanaian’s header was too tame to trouble Roy in goal.

The final quarter of the first half saw Kerala Blasters FC dominate possession, whereas Mohammedan SC were happy to sit back and hold their lines.

However, Kerala eventually created the best opening of the first half when Adrian Luna found Noah in the box with a long ball. The Moroccan headed the ball towards an onrushing Korou Singh.

However, the youngster’s header struck the post before Peprah nestled the side netting, summing up the first period which saw only a solitary shot on target.

Kerala continued their dominance in the second half with Milos Drincic coming very close to breaking the deadlock from a corner delivered by Luna.

The defender rose the highest from the corner and made a great connection but he was denied by Bhaskar, who made a diving save to keep the visitors in the game. Luna found Drincic in the subsequent corner as well but this time he headed it wide.

Kerala Blasters FC finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute courtesy of an error from Bhaskar Roy.