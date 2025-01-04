Seams like chaos all around

new delhi: Rohit Sharma “opted to rest” in the team’s interest but the same old script unfolded on a new day for the Indian batters as they surrendered meekly for a paltry 185 in the face of some hostile seam bowling from Australia on the opening day of the fifth and final Test here.

Virat Kohli (17 off 69 balls), whose form and technical weaknesses are also under the scanner, was for the seventh time dismissed in the corridor of uncertainty on the tour, a problem that seems incurable at the moment.

At stumps, Australia were 9/1 with stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah sending the woefully out-of-form Usman Khawaja (2) back to the hut.

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas was unbeaten at 7 after hitting Bumrah for a first-ball four. The 19-year-old also had an animated exchange with the Indian star.

Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions and the ultra-defensive approach by the Indian batters only compounded their problems with Scott Boland’s (20-8-31-4) immaculate length and tremendous discipline leaving them in disarray.

Mitchell Starc (18-5-49-3) and Pat Cummins (15.2-4-37-2) were equally relentless giving the Indians no room for release shots.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for the visitors with a 98-ball 40, going against his grain to battle it out, taking painful blows to his body in the process. If Rohit’s decision to “rest” was a forward thinking move, the persistence with Kohli is proving to be detrimental and the celebrated batter might just have one more Test innings left to save his place in the traditional format.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a par score but still a competitive score,” said Pant, admitting that the pitch is not easy to bat on. If one takes away the second-innings hundred at Perth out of his last 20 Test innings, Kohli has managed an average of 17.57.

He could have been out off Boland’s first delivery but tried to battle hard. However, it has always been that one moment in which his hands and the willow magnetically follow a delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. Having copped criticism for his bizarre shot selection in Melbourne, Pant, for a change, copped body blows.