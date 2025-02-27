Sciver-Brunt, Matthews help MI demolish UPW

Bengaluru: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews smashed commanding fifties after a superb bowling effort as Mumbai Indians hammered UP Warriorz by eight wickets in their Women’s Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sciver-Brunt continued her sensational form, finishing with figures of 3/18 as MI restricted UPW to 142/9 after opting to bowl first.

The England all-rounder then played a match-winning knock of 75 not out off 44

balls, including 13 fours, forming an 82-ball 133-run second-wicket partnership with Matthews (59 off 50 balls) to guide MI to victory in just 17 overs.

MI’s third consecutive win propelled them to the top of the standings with six points, while UPW remained in fourth place after their fourth loss in six encounters with MI.

Earlier, UPW had made a solid start as Grace Harris, opening the innings, struck

six fours and two sixes in a

fiery knock. She added 79 runs for the second wicket with Vrinda Dinesh (33), but UPW suffered an inexplicable collapse.