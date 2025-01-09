SCG track ‘satisfactory’, others very good: ICC

Sydney: Four out of five pitches used in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have been rated ‘very good’ by the ICC, which found the track for the fifth and final game in Sydney to be ‘satisfactory’.

The marquee five-match series ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts, who regained the trophy after a decade and also qualified for the World Test Championship final in June against South Africa.

“The pitches at Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Melbourne Cricket Ground – the venues for the first four Tests – were rated as ‘very good’,” the ICC stated.

“Meanwhile, the surface for the final Test in Sydney received a ‘satisfactory’, the second-highest rating on ICC’s scale,” it added.

Meanwhile, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to reign supreme at the top of the bowlers’ chart with a career-best rating of 908 in the latest ICC Test Rankings, released on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who climbed a spot to be joint-ninth, is the other Indian giving Bumrah company in the top-10. He shares the ninth spot with Australian pacer Scott Boland.