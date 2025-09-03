SC approves AIFF, FSDL proposal

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has approved the “consensual resolution” of AIFF and FSDL to clear the logjam in Indian football and appointed former apex court judge Justice LN Rao to oversee the selection process of a competent, reputed and efficient firm as a commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL).

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, “Having gone through the proposal and after hearing all the stakeholders, we are of the view that the proposal takes into account the current situation and provisions for a plan of action. “There is also a general agreement at the bar that the above proposal is compelling and necessary to ensure timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity.”

It directed All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take such measures as may be necessary for the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity for the 2025-2026 season with respect to Super Cup and other competitions under its control. In the proposal submitted on August 28, the AIFF and FSDLsaid that to ensure the timely commencement of the football

calendar.