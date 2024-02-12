Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket

New Delhi: Left-arm batter Saurabh Tiwary has decided to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final league match of the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan in Jamshedpur from February 16.

In a career spanning 17 years, Tiwary represented Jharkhand and played three ODIs for India and turned up for four IPL franchises. “It’s a little tough to bid farewell to this journey that I had started before my schooling,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Tiwary scored 49 runs in the three ODIs that he played for the

country in 2010.